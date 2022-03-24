Tracking a Chillier and Cloudy Afternoon With Breezy Conditions, Sunnier Days Ahead Soon

The current trend of cloudy conditions continues at least until Saturday. Expect clouds during the day; however, the persist rain chances we've seen the past few days will actually lower as we head into the night tonight. This weekend will be sunnier and mild, but the beginning of next week looks even warmer BUT clouds and rain chances do return to the forecast.
TODAY: 48 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance for Showers)
A northwesterly flow will dominate the forecast, a small disturbance will travel along that flow and bring us minimal rain chances for a short window during the day today. We have a 30% of showers with the primary window being between 1-4PM.
TONIGHT: 38 (Mostly Cloudy)
Rain chances diminish as we head from the evening into the overnight. We'll have mostly cloudy skies and a cooler low temperature as cooler air continues to settle in.
FRIDAY: 39 / 55 (Mostly Cloudy)
The northwesterly flow persists even into tomorrow which will bring us mostly cloudy skies keeping up with the recent weather trend. Temperatures will be a little milder.
SATURDAY: 38 / 50 (Mostly Sunny)
Our stubborn northwest flow continues but finally the giant shield of clouds in the sky are moving out of the Tri-State as we see more sunny skies come Saturday.
SUNDAY: 30 / 53 (Sunny)
Even clearer skies can be expected Sunday with temperatures up a touch. This will be the last day for our northwesterly flow as we begin to see a wind shift.
NEXT WEEK: 30s to 50s / 60s to 70s (Cloudier w/ Potential Rain Chances)
Unfortunately, we trend cloudier again next week as clouds and rain chances return to the Tri-State. However, the silver lining is that we will actually see much warmer temperatures despite the clouds and shower chances.