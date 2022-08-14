Tracking a cloudy start with a clearing trend finish to our Monday

What a weekend! Conditions were very reminiscent of some early fall weather. This made it feel more like September than August. Fortunately, temperatures and humidity won't be rising too much so we'll be able to enjoy the outdoors this week more than weeks prior.
TONIGHT: 68 (Mostly Cloudy)
Conditions will remain a bit more humid than they have been in recent days. As we wait for a cold front to usher in less humid conditions, we'll continue to see mostly cloudy skies overnight.
MONDAY: 81 (Mostly Cloudy becoming Clearer)
A cold front will be filtering through the region early tomorrow into the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will remain in the low 80s and we'll actually see decreasing cloud cover during the day. Expect a gloomy start but a bit sunnier end to your work or school day.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: 60s / 70s then 80s (Partly Sunny)
Conditions will remain mild in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon and low 80s Monday afternoon, with partly sunny skies. Humidity will be sticky, but tolerable. Definitely not as nice as this weekend but better than the humid days we've experienced this summer.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
The sunshine will return with mild and less humid conditions continuing. This is calling for you to make some outdoor plans to not wait till the weekend to enjoy the outdoors.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chances of Precipitation Sunday)
Not as nice as the end of the work week, but next weekend is looking good still for outdoor plans.