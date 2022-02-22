Tracking a Cooldown and Winter Weather Returning Late Wednesday

Fortunately, the severe weather wasn't as active as forecasted today. Not as much rain feel either which is good for the flooding concerns that we had for today. As the rain clears, colder conditions will filter into the Tri-State tonight.
Wednesday will be colder and quieter than today. As we head into Wednesday night, winter weather will likely impact the area. We will see a wintry mix/freezing rain late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon. We'll make an easy transition to just rain Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb well above freezing.
After Thursday, we'll remain chiller, but sunnier and quieter conditions will prevail for the foreseeable future.
TONIGHT: 29 (Mostly Cloudy)
Things will get much chillier as we head throughout the night as a cold front sweeps across the Tri-State.
TOMORROW: 38 (Partly Sunny, then Cloudy) [Freezing Rain/Wintry Mix Late]
After the cold front moves through, we could see some sun poking through the clouds, and things will be quiet until Wednesday evening/night. Some freezing rain is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
THURSDAY: 31 / 39 (Cloudy) [Freezing Rain then Rain]
We'll start off the day with likely freezing rain which will make the morning commute slick, but we will rise well above freezing come noon which will melt and ease travel troubles.
FRIDAY: 30 / 36 (Mostly Cloudy)
High pressure keeps things quiet and cooler.
THIS WEEKEND: 20s / 40s (Sunnier)
High pressure allows for much sunnier conditions; however, despite the sunshine we will still remain relatively chilly.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s / 40s then 50s (Sunnier)
As we enter the last days of February and the first days of March, we expecting quieter, sunnier, and milder weather.