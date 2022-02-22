 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

&&

Tracking a Cooldown and Winter Weather Returning Late Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
22-2-22 Ice Storm Tomorrow
Gunnar Consol
Fortunately, the severe weather wasn't as active as forecasted today. Not as much rain feel either which is good for the flooding concerns that we had for today. As the rain clears, colder conditions will filter into the Tri-State tonight. 
 
Wednesday will be colder and quieter than today. As we head into Wednesday night, winter weather will likely impact the area. We will see a wintry mix/freezing rain late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon. We'll make an easy transition to just rain Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb well above freezing. 
 
After Thursday, we'll remain chiller, but sunnier and quieter conditions will prevail for the foreseeable future.
 
TONIGHT: 29 (Mostly Cloudy)
Things will get much chillier as we head throughout the night as a cold front sweeps across the Tri-State.
 
TOMORROW: 38 (Partly Sunny, then Cloudy) [Freezing Rain/Wintry Mix Late]
After the cold front moves through, we could see some sun poking through the clouds, and things will be quiet until Wednesday evening/night. Some freezing rain is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
 
THURSDAY: 31 39 (Cloudy) [Freezing Rain then Rain]
We'll start off the day with likely freezing rain which will make the morning commute slick, but we will rise well above freezing come noon which will melt and ease travel troubles.
 
FRIDAY: 30 36 (Mostly Cloudy)
High pressure keeps things quiet and cooler. 
 
THIS WEEKEND: 20s 40s (Sunnier)
High pressure allows for much sunnier conditions; however, despite the sunshine we will still remain relatively chilly. 
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 20s / 40s then 50s (Sunnier)
As we enter the last days of February and the first days of March, we expecting quieter, sunnier, and milder weather. 

