Tracking a Drier but Cloudy Friday with Sunny Conditions Returning Soon!

We'll have another day of mostly cloudy skies today, but we have hope in this weekend being on the sunnier side. However, conditions won't be the best to be out in them and enjoying them as we'll gusty conditions develop and persist through the beginning of next week. By next week, clouds return and so do rain chances. The one positive thing in the dreary forecast is temperatures by next week will be in the 60s and 70s so things won't feel too damp and gloomy.
TODAY: 55 (Mostly Cloudy)
While we'll start off the day with partly cloudy skies but we will see increasing cloud cover to mostly cloudy skies as we head throughout the day. Temperatures will be mild but wind gusts will be increasing and making it feel chillier.
TONIGHT: 37 (Mostly Cloudy but Clearing)
We'll see a gradual clearing in skies and a chillier overnight low temperature. Winds will be on the breezy side as well.
SATURDAY: 48 (Sunnier)
We could be seeing a split across the Tri-State in terms of who sees sun and who sees clouds. The further southwest you are in the Tri-State the more likely you are to see sunny skies, the more northeast you are the more likely it is that it is going to be cloudy. Gusty winds continue with breezy conditions remaining.
SUNDAY: 29 / 50 (Sunny)
Across the board we are all more likely to see sunshine across the Tri-State with temperatures on the cooler side with windy conditions persisting.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 30s to 40s / 50s to 70s (Partly Sunny)
We see increasing cloud cover as our next rain maker nears in on the region. Winds will finally calm down a bit and gusty conditions aren't expected.
MID WEEK NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Partly Sunny with Potential Rain and Thunderstorms)
We will see cloudier skies with some potential sun paired with rain showers and potentially thunderstorms as a cold front tracks across the Midwest.