It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.
Tracking a fall-like Fall Festival
Despite the chilly start to our Tuesday, temperatures are expected to be warmer overall tomorrow. Our ample amount of sunshine will push temperatures back up to 70° by your lunch hour before we top out near 75° a few hours later. If you’re headed back out to Franklin Street to frequent your favorite food stands tomorrow evening, you may want to grab a light jacket as temperatures by 7 o’clock Tuesday will be near 68°.
Our temperatures will continue to climb for both Wednesday and Thursday as the latest model data indicates that we will reach afternoon high temperatures near 78° and 82° for those days respectively. That being said, there are some fairly significant changes on the way for the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching a high temperature of 82° on Thursday, a cold front will pass through the region and drive temperatures back down into the mid 40s that night. The combination of a cooler air mass and breezy northerly winds come Friday will only allow temperatures to reach the mid 60s that afternoon.
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device