Tracking a Frosty Night Ahead With a More Pleasant Sunday to Follow

I have good news and bad news for the week ahead. First off, the good news is that our Sunday tomorrow will be beautiful day to head outside and enjoy nature! The bad news is that our Sunday tomorrow will likely be the only day you want to head outside and enjoy nature in the next seven days.
After Sunday, rain chances are with us Monday through Wednesday. On the bright side, temperatures will be mild each of those days, so fortunately we're not having to deal with a cold rain.
After Wednesday, things dry up; however, the drier conditions aren't going to be paired with sunny skies. The drier conditions come along with even cloudier skies and much cooler conditions.
All-in-all, not the best week for outdoor lovers, BUT consider it a great opportunity to spend time indoors maximizing rest and recovery.
TONIGHT: 34 (Mostly Cloudy) [Frost Advisory]
A minor cold front will filter in cooler air throughout the night. This will bring the chance for some sprinkles, and ultimately cold enough conditions for a frost advisory to be in effect from 2AM to 9AM.
SUNDAY: 62 (Partly to Mostly Sunny)
Fortunately after a chilly morning with patchy frost, things will warm up a bit into the low 60s with sunshine being common place. This will likely be the best day to head outside and enjoy the outdoors.
MONDAY: 47 / 64 (Partly Sunny w/ Rain Showers)
A system begins to slowly slide across the northern portion of the Midwest and rain chances come back into the picture with areas to the northwest most likely to see rain showers.
TUESDAY: 50 / 65 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
More clouds and steady rain come into the forecast as the previously aforementioned disturbance begins to bring higher precipitation chances into Tuesday. With winds out of the south, temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.
MID WEEK: 50s then 40s / 60s then 50s (Partly Sunny w/ Showers)
Temperatures peak in the upper 60s Wednesday right before a cold front moves through. After that, rain chances finally die down. By Thursday, we could see more sunshine; however, temperatures will be cooler as a colder airmass settles over the Tri-State.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 40s then 30s / 50s then 40s (Cloudier)
Unfortunately, as the week wraps up next week, temperatures will be colder and back to below seasonable. Conditions will also be on the cloudier side. This is all due to a cold northerly wind developing and maintaining cooler conditions and cloud cover.
That's all from me,
I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend so far,
Gunnar