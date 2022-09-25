It was nothing short of an absolutely perfect end to our weekend. Mainly clear skies accompanied by northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 mph helped keep temperatures below average this afternoon - we only reached 78° in Evansville earlier on - and it looks as though conditions will remain pleasant through our evening and overnight as well. After seeing temperatures drop to 71° by dinnertime, we will tumble back down to 65° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 53° early Monday morning under crystal clear skies.
Tracking a gorgeous start to the week
As for Monday, one should expect even cooler conditions. Our clear and cool start to the day will give way to temperatures near 60° by 9 AM and a temperature of 71° by our lunch hour. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to top out near the mid to low 70s area wide; we will peak near 73° in Evansville on Monday afternoon - that’s 6° below average for this time of the year. The clear skies will stick around for tomorrow evening as well as temperatures fall from 64° at 7 o’clock to 58° by 10 PM. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dwindle all the way back down to the mid to low 40s by early Tuesday morning.
