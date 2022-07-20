 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values from 105 to 110 degrees this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tracking a hot afternoon with an isolated storm threat

Gunnar Consol
We're forecasting heat, and humidity, I know it's likely no one's favorite forecast but it's our reality here in the Tri-State. Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day and keep cool in the shade if need be. All that rain we got this past weekend is much needed as we'll likely see hot and dry conditions for the near future. 
 
TODAY: 96 (Sunny w/ Isolated Storm Threat) [HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11AM-7PM]
Today is going to be hot with dangerous heat index values. As a result, we have a heat advisory lasting from 11AM to 7PM today. We also have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today for most of the Tri-State, and a 2/5 (slight risk) for severe weather for far eastern portions of Perry and Hancock counties. The threat for storms is very isolated. So it's likely you won't see any storms, but any that do pop up will likely be severe.
 
TONIGHT: 71 (Mostly Clear)
A little cooler tonight with slightly lower humidity after the passage of a cold front this afternoon.
 
THURSDAY-THE WEEKEND: 70s / 90s (Sunny)
The heat begins to build and becomes dangerous as we head into Friday and beyond. We could be seeing a few 100° readings by the middle of next week.

