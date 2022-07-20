Tracking a hot afternoon with an isolated storm threat

We're forecasting heat, and humidity, I know it's likely no one's favorite forecast but it's our reality here in the Tri-State. Limit time outdoors during the heat of the day and keep cool in the shade if need be. All that rain we got this past weekend is much needed as we'll likely see hot and dry conditions for the near future.
TODAY: 96 (Sunny w/ Isolated Storm Threat) [HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT 11AM-7PM]
Today is going to be hot with dangerous heat index values. As a result, we have a heat advisory lasting from 11AM to 7PM today. We also have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather today for most of the Tri-State, and a 2/5 (slight risk) for severe weather for far eastern portions of Perry and Hancock counties. The threat for storms is very isolated. So it's likely you won't see any storms, but any that do pop up will likely be severe.
TONIGHT: 71 (Mostly Clear)
A little cooler tonight with slightly lower humidity after the passage of a cold front this afternoon.
THURSDAY-THE WEEKEND: 70s / 90s (Sunny)
The heat begins to build and becomes dangerous as we head into Friday and beyond. We could be seeing a few 100° readings by the middle of next week.