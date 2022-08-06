Tracking a hotter end to the weekend with dangerous heat index values tomorrow

It's been a mostly sunny and warm afternoon, perfect conditions to enjoy some outdoor activities this weekend. Fortunately, tomorrow looks basically the same in terms of enjoyment, however things will feel a bit toastier. We'll have some hot heat index values so be mindful of the heat and stay hydrated and cool. As we head into the beginning of the new work week expect some wetter conditions, but be patient as drier and milder conditions could be on the way by the end of next week.
TONIGHT: 73 (Partly Cloudy with a Slight Chance of Showers/Thunderstorms)
Tonight, we can expect temperatures to cool down just slightly above average. With a 30% threat for pop-up showers or thunderstorms. This becomes increasingly unlikely the further into the night we go as we lose the heat of the day.
TOMORROW: 91 (Mostly Sunny with a Slight Chance of Showers/Thunderstorms w/ High Heat Index Values)
Expect conditions to feel much warmer tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies with high humidity will allow for some high heat index values tomorrow. Heat indices could reach as high as 100-105° tomorrow afternoon regionwide.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 70s / 90s to 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chances for Showers and Thunderstorms)
We're going to get ourselves into a pretty wet pattern early next week with shower and thunderstorm chances daily.
Monday will be the warmest of the three days around 90° but also with the lowest chance of precipitation at 40%. Tuesday and Wednesday have higher rain chances at 70% and 60% respectively, and as a result of the increased likelihood of rain, temperatures will be milder in the low-to-mid 80s.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
It looks like the wet pattern won't last long and we'll have a sunny but milder end to the week. We could see temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s but without the cloud cover typically needed to keep temperatures down this time of year. Next weekend looks to be spectacular.