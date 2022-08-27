Tracking a hotter Sunday with rain shower chances

The recent return of summer weather has been nice for folks wanting to squeeze out as much summer as possible before fall, but if you're tired it, well the good news is that milder weather is back in the forecast. We have to endure more humidity and some rain chances first before sunshine and low low low humidity makes its return.
TONIGHT: 72 (Mostly Clear)
It is going to be warm overnight; temperatures will be well above average. Fortunately, with mostly clear skies it will still be a nice evening for any outdoor plans, although you might find it a bit sticky with high humidity.
TOMORROW: 92 (Mostly Sunny w/ Chances for Afternoon Thunderstorms)
Temperatures rise into the 90s for the last time for our current heat wave. Those hot temperatures will also bring along the slight chances for showers as we head into the afternoon hours.
MONDAY: 74 / 89 (Partly Sunny w/ Chances of Showers)
We have our greatest chances for rain on Monday. These showers will be associated with a cold front approaching the region which will provide relief from the heat and humidity in the coming days.
TUESDAY: 72 / 87 (Mostly Sunny)
Things will be a bit drier and humidity will be down just a smidge. This is because even through the rain has primarily passed the cold front hasn't quite filtered through the Tri-State by then.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Sweet sweet relief! By the time we get to the mid-week, temperatures will be much milder and even returning to at or below average. This paired with lower humidity will make it feel splendid yet again. So, expect next weekend to feel even better than this weekend.