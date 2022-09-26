Tracking a milder Monday after a warm weekend

After what was a warmer weekend we're seeing cooler conditions return to the Tri-State. If you wanted fall-like weather, well you are getting exactly that. We'll see nothing but beautiful abundant sunshine with cool and dry conditions all week long. We'll continue to see these below average conditions persist until the weekend.
TODAY: 73 (Sunny)
What a beautiful day! Conditions are going to be perfect for taking lunch outside or going for a walk or run after work. Humidity is low, temperatures are perfect, things couldn't be off to a better start.
TONIGHT: 44 (Mostly Clear)
Brrrrr! If you open up those windows tonight, just make sure to only crack them as much as the coolest night since May is expected!
TUESDAY-FRIDAY: 40s / 70s (Sunny)
We will continue to see this spectacular pattern continue. So not much in the way of rainfall, humidity, clouds, or hot temperatures in the week ahead.
NEXT WEEKEND: 50s / 80s (Partly Sunny)
We're tracking potentially warmer temperatures by this upcoming weekend, but that doesn't mean they won't be enjoyable. Things aren't expected to get too warm and will still be considered in my book, downright enjoyable still.