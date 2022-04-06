Tracking A Soaking Morning Commute Followed by Surprisingly Nice Conditions

The deceptive pattern of morning rain showers giving way to a clearer afternoon appears to continue today. We have shower chances this morning primarily before noon, with chances diminishing and skies clearing afterward. Thursday will be a bit sunnier and a lot drier, but then Friday rolls around and brings back some rain shower chances. By the weekend, it will start off chilly, but warm up decently by Sunday with sunnier conditions both days.
By the beginning of next calendar week things remain mild; however, rain chances and cloud cover return to the Tri-State.
TODAY: 61 (Mostly Cloudy w/ AM Rain Showers)
We are tracking rain showers –especially before the afternoon– with a few thundershowers across the Tri-State. Into the late afternoon and evening, shower chances should diminish and we can actually see a clearing pattern like we've been seeing the past few days. So, all in all, off to a dreary start but conditions should improve throughout the day.
TONIGHT: 41 (Mostly Clear)
Clearer skies are in-store as well as calm winds. Generally, a pleasant overnight forecast. Things will be on the chillier side.
THURSDAY: 37 / 57 (Partly Sunny)
Those clear skies should give way to a nice sunrise and morning; however, clouds are expected to move in during the day. Despite the clouds rolling in, it looks to be mild so a still a pleasant day considering no rain chances are expected.
FRIDAY: 38 / 47 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Showers are expected with thicker cloud cover. Temperatures are tracking to be a bit cooler as they sit in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: 35 / 49 (Partly Sunny)
Starting off chilly and not really warming up through the day, Saturday is still poised to be on the more decent side with partly sunny conditions.
SUNDAY: 34 / 65 (Sunny)
Truly a pearl amongst pebbles, Sunday will be the best day to venture outdoors and enjoy nature. Conditions are tracking milder in the mid 60s with sunshine.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 50s / 60s (Cloudier w/ Rainy Conditions)
While remaining mild Monday into Tuesday, rain shower chances and increased cloud cover unfortunately returns to the forecast.
Happy Hump Day,
Gunnar Consol