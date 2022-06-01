Tracking an isolated severe threat today with milder weather ushered in afterwards

Happy hump day everyone! If you're tired of these warm and muggy conditions, well, you're in luck! We have some spring like temperatures returning to the Tri-State with below average temperatures beginning tomorrow and into the weekend. Unfortunately, until then we will have to deal with muggy conditions and endure showers and storms this afternoon and into the overnight.
TODAY: 90 (Partly Cloudy w/ Afternoon Showers) [Severe Weather Index: 1/5]
We're instore for another hot afternoon, but in the late afternoon showers and storms will help bring down temperatures. We have a marginal risk for severe weather which is only a 1 out of 5 on the threat index. Muggy conditions will remain until the cold front causing these pop-up storms passes through the region.
TONIGHT: 66 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers Likely)
It will take awhile for these cooler conditions to filter in, as a result, we will still be on the warmer and muggier side tonight along with some showers.
THURSDAY: 76 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers & Storms)
Finally, drier and more comfortable air is in place and we should see mild temperatures by Thursday afternoon.
FRIDAY: 54 / 77 (Mostly Sunny)
Not to be outdone by Thursday, Friday will feature just as mild and dry conditions; however, Friday will be off to a cooler start allowing us to open up those windows and get some fresh air.
WEEKEND: 50s / 80s (Sunny then turning Cloudier)
So far, so good for the weekend forecast. Saturday will be warm and dry, but as we look to Sunday we could see some more cloud cover as the next system to impact the Tri-State begins to move in.
START OF NEXT WEEK: 60s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance for Showers and Storms)
Prepare those rain boots and pack those umbrellas. Monday and Tuesday will be our next rain makers after this Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the showers returns warm and muggy conditions.