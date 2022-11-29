Tracking changes to the timeline of tonight's severe weather threat

Right now we look to this evening for our severe weather threat. We have a slight risk and a marginal risk for severe weather throughout the Tri-State. No where in the Tri-State is without risk tonight. But a positive trend is that if these severe thunderstorms do pop-up later, they will likely occur much earlier than we expected yesterday.
Yesterday the timing of the storms was 10PM-2AM, but now the timing of the storms will be 7PM-12AM. This is good because that means if those severe storms do pop-up, a lot more people will still be awake and able to take action in the event of severe weather warnings.
TONIGHT: 60s to 30s Overnight [Severe Weather Threat: 2/5]
The main window for severe weather here in the Tri-State is between 7PM and midnight.
The primary threats included in this severe weather threat and in order of likelihood are:
Strong Winds (Slight Chance)
Big Hail (Slight Chance)
Tornado (Minimal Chance)
Flooding (Minimal Chance)
After the passing of the storms, really cold air will move into the Tri-State and drop temperatures from the 60s to the 30s in as little as a few hours overnight. So keep an eye out for any standing water on those roadways that could become slick spots tomorrow morning as we drop below freezing in most places.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: 20s / 40s (Mostly Sunny)
A lot colder in the next few days but fortunately we'll be seeing more sunshine in the next few days.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY: 30s then 50s / 50s (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
Enjoy the next few dry days while you can because a wetter weather pattern takes hold into this weekend. We'll be seeing rain chances for a few days in a row from Saturday and even into the beginning of next week. Fortunately as we endure those rain chances, temperatures will be a bit milder and not as cold.