Tracking changes to the timeline of tonight's severe weather threat

Weather Alert

...Gusty Southerly Winds Tonight... Expect gusty winds from the south of 10 to 20 mph through late this evening. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. We also remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms through late tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short duration, weak tornado. Continue to be weather aware through this evening.