Tracking cloudy and cold conditions Monday; rain and snow chances mid-week

TODAY: We're starting out with cloudy skies and drizzle across the Tri-State. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s. Other than some drizzle this morning, we'll start drying out this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph out of the northwest.
TONIGHT: Skies will gradually clear out making for a partly cloudy evening into the overnight hours. Temperatures will still be cold, we'll be right around the mid to upper 20s. Winds will actually shift more out of the southwest through thr overnight hours.