...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Cold Conditions Tonight Ahead of an Impressive Warmup

22-2-25 Lows Tonight
Gunnar Consol
After a very active week, we will finally see a quiet weather pattern develop.
 
Cold and cloudy conditions tonight, give way to our first sunny day in a awhile -all while under a winter chill. As we head into the latter park of the weekend, sunny conditions remain; however, temperatures will begin to be on the rise for the next week. Temperatures will peak around the mid-week to late-week with sunny skies being very likely all next week.
 
TONIGHT: 24
Things will remain unseasonably chilly and cloudy overnight.
 
TOMORROW: 40 (Mostly Cloudy)
Clearing skies and warming temperatures will be the theme for tomorrow. We'll have our first sunny day in a while, albeit temperatures will still be on the chillier side.
 
SUNDAY: 26 47 (Mostly Sunny)
Westerly winds will give way to sunny skies and a slight bump in afternoon temperatures.
 
MONDAY: 27 51 (Sunny)
A southerly wind develops, and allows for sunny skies to remain and for temperatures to increase even more.
 
TUESDAY: 34 58 (Sunny)
A westerly wind redevelops and allows for temperatures to reach well into the upper 50s.
 
MID-WEEK: 30s 60s (Sunny)
Sunny skies continue all while temperatures peak in warmth over the midweek. 
 
LATE WEEK: 30s 60s (Sunny)
We will continue to see warmer temperatures, but sunny skies will give way to cloudier conditions.

