Tracking Cold Conditions Tonight Ahead of an Impressive Warmup

After a very active week, we will finally see a quiet weather pattern develop.
Cold and cloudy conditions tonight, give way to our first sunny day in a awhile -all while under a winter chill. As we head into the latter park of the weekend, sunny conditions remain; however, temperatures will begin to be on the rise for the next week. Temperatures will peak around the mid-week to late-week with sunny skies being very likely all next week.
TONIGHT: 24
Things will remain unseasonably chilly and cloudy overnight.
TOMORROW: 40 (Mostly Cloudy)
Clearing skies and warming temperatures will be the theme for tomorrow. We'll have our first sunny day in a while, albeit temperatures will still be on the chillier side.
SUNDAY: 26 / 47 (Mostly Sunny)
Westerly winds will give way to sunny skies and a slight bump in afternoon temperatures.
MONDAY: 27 / 51 (Sunny)
A southerly wind develops, and allows for sunny skies to remain and for temperatures to increase even more.
TUESDAY: 34 / 58 (Sunny)
A westerly wind redevelops and allows for temperatures to reach well into the upper 50s.
MID-WEEK: 30s / 60s (Sunny)
Sunny skies continue all while temperatures peak in warmth over the midweek.
LATE WEEK: 30s / 60s (Sunny)
We will continue to see warmer temperatures, but sunny skies will give way to cloudier conditions.