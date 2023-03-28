TODAY: It's a cold and frigid start to our morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. With sunshine and northerly winds, our highs will reach the low to mid 50s. It's going to be a nice, but chilly day across the Tri-State. There may even be a few isolated showers.
Tracking cool and breezy Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today