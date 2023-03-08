TODAY: It's a cool and cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds coming out of the east are ushering in strong winds out of the east which is making it feel more around the freezing range. There are some spotty shower chances today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Keep the jacket and umbrella handy for your Wednesday!
Tracking cool and cloudy conditions Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
