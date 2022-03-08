Tracking Cooler and Cloudier Conditions Today, Chances for Winter Weather by Friday

After an active few days, we are going to be trending cooler than last week. Clouds are holding on today, but by tomorrow, sunny skies should return by the afternoon. Things remain mild and quiet until Friday rolls around when we have our next chance for wintery precipitation. By the weekend, things will be bitterly cold for March standards, but it won't last long as the second half of the weekend looks to be much warmer.
TODAY: 46 (Mostly Cloudy)
Things will remain on the cloudier side today with chances for some showers in our southeastern Bluegrass communities.
TONIGHT: 37 (Cloudy)
Overnight, the skies will begin to clear out but temperatures will still remain on the chillier side.
WEDNESDAY: 53 (Mostly Cloudy then Sunnier)
Bountiful sunshine should be in store by the afternoon with northerly winds keeping things cooler. Sunshine will allow us to warm-up to seasonable temperatures.
THURSDAY: 33 / 56 (Sunny)
Winds from the East will allow us to warm up just a little more Thursday afternoon; however towards the end of the day clouds start rolling into the Tri-State.
FRIDAY: 36 / 49 (Mostly Cloudy)
A cold front will be moving through the Tri-State and along with it comes our next shot at precipitation. We will likely see mix of rain and snow with a transition to light snow. Accumulations if any will be on the lighter side.
WEEKEND: upper 10s then 30s / 30s then 50s (Sunnier)
High pressure settles in by Saturday bringing along with it much colder temperatures. Lows on Saturday have the potential to be the coldest since the beginning of February. Fortunately, winds shift by Sunday allowing for sunny skies to remain, but temperatures to soar to near seasonable in the low to mid 50s.