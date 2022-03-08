Tracking Cooler and Cloudier Conditions Today, Chances for Winter Weather by Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Cooler and Cloudier Conditions Today, Chances for Winter Weather by Friday

  • 0
22-3-8 Highs Today
Gunnar Consol
After an active few days, we are going to be trending cooler than last week. Clouds are holding on today, but by tomorrow, sunny skies should return by the afternoon. Things remain mild and quiet until Friday rolls around when we have our next chance for wintery precipitation. By the weekend, things will be bitterly cold for March standards, but it won't last long as the second half of the weekend looks to be much warmer.
 
TODAY: 46 (Mostly Cloudy)
Things will remain on the cloudier side today with chances for some showers in our southeastern Bluegrass communities. 
 
TONIGHT: 37 (Cloudy)
Overnight, the skies will begin to clear out but temperatures will still remain on the chillier side. 
 
WEDNESDAY: 53 (Mostly Cloudy then Sunnier)
Bountiful sunshine should be in store by the afternoon with northerly winds keeping things cooler. Sunshine will allow us to warm-up to seasonable temperatures. 
 
THURSDAY: 33 56 (Sunny)
Winds from the East will allow us to warm up just a little more Thursday afternoon; however towards the end of the day clouds start rolling into the Tri-State.
 
FRIDAY: 36 49 (Mostly Cloudy)
A cold front will be moving through the Tri-State and along with it comes our next shot at precipitation. We will likely see mix of rain and snow with a transition to light snow. Accumulations if any will be on the lighter side. 
 
WEEKEND: upper 10s then 30s / 30s then 50s (Sunnier)
High pressure settles in by Saturday bringing along with it much colder temperatures. Lows on Saturday have the potential to be the coldest since the beginning of February. Fortunately, winds shift by Sunday allowing for sunny skies to remain, but temperatures to soar to near seasonable in the low to mid 50s. 

Recommended for you