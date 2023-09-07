Tracking cooler and comfortable conditions Thursday

TODAY: A cloudy and mild start to your Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see some clearing into the afternoon as winds stay persistent out of the northwest. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the comfortable conditions.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry skies will continue this evening and into your Friday morning. Winds will start shifting more out of the north leading to a cooler start to your Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will start off on the cloudy side, but we should see some clearing into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Conditions will continue to improve over the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.