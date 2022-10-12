Tracking gusty winds and scattered storms Wednesday

TODAY: It's a damp start to our morning with light rainfall moving through. Temperatures are on the mild side in the low to mid 60s. We'll continue warming out in front of our next system. Scattered storms will develop again closer to late morning/afternoon. There could be several bands moving through today with highs still reaching the mid 70s. Stay weather aware! There is still a small section of the Tri-State under the threat of severe weather (southeastern section).
TONIGHT: We'll begin drying out after the cold front sweeps through later this evening. Temperatures are expected to drop down to the upper 40s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. This will be the first of cooler air seeping into the Tri-State as winds transition out of the west.