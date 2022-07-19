Tracking heat and humidity mid-week

TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to our Tuesday. We'll see most of the fog exit the area bringing mostly sunny skies to our area. As winds take the shift out of the south, we can expect more heat and humidity to reach the Tri-State. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values close to the triple digits.
There is a Heat Advisory that will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday evening at 7PM.
TONIGHT: It will be a quiet and comfortable evening. As winds continue dominating out of the south you can expect temperatures to only drop into the mid 70s Wednesday morning.