 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tracking heat and humidity mid-week

  • Updated
  • 0
It's going to be hot & humid
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to our Tuesday. We'll see most of the fog exit the area bringing mostly sunny skies to our area. As winds take the shift out of the south, we can expect more heat and humidity to reach the Tri-State. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values close to the triple digits.

There is a Heat Advisory that will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday evening at 7PM.

TONIGHT: It will be a quiet and comfortable evening. As winds continue dominating out of the south you can expect temperatures to only drop into the mid 70s Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you