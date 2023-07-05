Tracking heat and humidity Wednesday; severe weather threat late day

TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s. I would expect the heat and humidity to stick around for your Wednesday. Highs will be back into the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. However, another round of showers and storms will be moving into our area this afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far western portions of the Tri-State under a "2" on the Threat Index. The remainder of our area is at a "1". The main threat with these strong storms will be damaging winds. The main timeline will begin around 3PM and last through 9PM. It does look like the cold front won't actually start pushing through until 5-6PM.
TONIGHT: The Severe Weather Threat will come to an end late evening and overnight. There will still be some lingering showers into your Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay quite warm in the low 70s.