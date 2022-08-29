Tracking heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances

TODAY: It is a warm and muggy start to our Monday, but we'll see some changes as we head into the afternoon. Showers and storms will become more likely as you're heading home from school and work.
Temperatures are starting off in the mid-70s with dew points on the near tropical side. The showers won't really cool us down until later on. Highs are still going to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a level 1 out of a 5 risk for severe weather today. The main threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.
TONIGHT: It's going to have some dry time, but I believe the overnight hours will bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity!