Tracking Impactful Severe Weather for Tomorrow

We're tracking the potential for some very impactful weather beginning within the next 24 hours. Tomorrow is going to be a day you not only want to, but NEED to be weather aware for. The primary window for severe weather is in the afternoon and evening from 5PM-10PM.
Impacts include afterschool activities, evening commute, and plans for the night.
Storms will be moving in a single line from west to east as opposed to popping up at random. This means we will have better predictability of the progression of storms.
TONIGHT: 65 (Cloudy w/ Showers and Thunderstorms)
We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with showers and thunderstorms being more likely after 3AM.
TOMORROW: 75 (Cloudy w/ Severe Weather) [MODERATE RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER] [THREAT INDEX = 4/5]
The threat for severe weather is looking more and more likely. Just this afternoon the Severe Weather Prediction Center upgraded our Enhanced Risk (3/5) to a Moderate Risk (4/5). Meaning the chance of severe weather is more likely, and the intensity is looking more impactful.
The biggest threats are: STRONG WINDS, LARGE HAIL, and ISOLATED TORNADOES.
Across the Tri-State tomorrow, these are the chances of experiencing various severe weather threats within 25 miles of any given point (about the distance from Evansville to Owensboro):
TORNADO (any EF strength): 10%
STRONG WINDS (greater than 55MPH): 45%
LARGE HAIL (larger than 1" in diameter): 15%
THURSDAY: 43 / 63 (Sunny)
Fortunately after the severe weather threat on Wednesday, Thursday looks to bring some much needed peace and quiet with sunny conditions and temperatures in the 60s.
FRIDAY: 44 / 69 (Mostly Sunny)
Quieter conditions remain for Friday as stable conditions persist.
WEEKEND: 40s / 60s (Sunnier w/ Showers Possible)
By the weekend, temperatures will continue to track cooler; however, some showers cannot be ruled out.
Stay safe, and please be weather aware!
-Gunnar