TODAY: temperatures will surge up to around 60 degrees for your Thursday afternoon. It isn’t that far from normal, but it is warmer than where we've been over the last few days. We're tracking a cold front that will make its way through the region that will bring us showers as early as this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Most of the rainfall will become widespread tonight and into early Friday morning. As the front pushes through before dawn, we'll begin drying out and cooling down. Tomorrow morning will likely drop us back into the mid to upper 30s Friday morning.