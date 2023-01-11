Tracking light morning showers; cloudy and mild Wednesday afternoon

TODAY: Isolated showers will be with us through the morning, but we should see drier skies as we head into the afternoon. Despite the added cloud cover throughout our midweek, afternoon high temperatures should reach the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to the wind flow from the south.
TONIGHT: We should start off the evening dry and mild, but conditions will start shift as showers and storms begin entering the Tri-State overnight. Our active conditions are expected to push through in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be widespread. The Storm Prediction Center placed a large area of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The greatest threat from these storms will be damaging winds and isolated tornadic rotation.