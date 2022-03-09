Tracking Milder Conditions Today, Winter Weather Returning by Week's End

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.Below J.T. Myers Dam, the Ohio River is slowly falling, with some
points remaining in flood well into next week. From J.T. Myers Dam
and upriver, points are forecast to have a secondary crest, lasting
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Milder Conditions Today, Winter Weather Returning by Week's End

  • Updated
  • 0
22-3-9 Today Conditions
Gunnar Consol
The early week cloud cover will begin to fade away as we head into the early afternoon today. Warmer conditions and some much needed sunshine will remain with us Wednesday into Thursday. As we head closer towards Friday, cloud cover and wetter conditions return to the Tri-State. Friday afternoon we will see a steep drop in temperatures and rain/snow/wintry mix chances Friday afternoon into the overnight. 
 
This weekend looks to be very unseasonably cold with temperatures struggling to get above the freezing mark. Fortunately, by the beginning of next calendar week conditions will return to be on the warmer and sunnier side. 
 
 
TODAY: 51 ​(Mostly Cloudy becoming Sunnier)
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the midmorning, but then skies will become increasingly clear throughout the afternoon.
 
TONIGHT: 32 ​(Mostly Clear)
Things will remain mostly clear with a low right around the freezing mark for a lot of the Tri-State.
 
THURSDAY: 55 ​(Sunny)
High pressure settles in and allows us to experience sunny skies with temperatures that are quite pleasant. The warmest weather this week will be Thursday.
 
FRIDAY: 36 47 ​(Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances then Snow Chances)
Conditions will become mostly cloudy and winds will be breezy with some gusts up to about 20MPH. Precipitation begins to enter the picture when rain is possible during the day, but as we cool off, chances for snow increase. 
 
SATURDAY: 17 30 ​(Sunny)
High pressure settles in; however, this high pressure is originating from Canada so we will see very chilly winds, and high temperatures that will likely not even break above the freezing mark!
 
SUNDAY: 20 52 ​(Sunny)
Fortunately the colder weather doesn't last, and the winds shift their direction and begin to funnel in milder air allowing us to remain sunny but much warmer.
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 30s 50s & 60s  ​(Mostly Sunnier)
Next week is looking to start on the milder side with conditions continuing to warm up with sunny conditions persisting. 

Recommended for you