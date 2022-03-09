Tracking Milder Conditions Today, Winter Weather Returning by Week's End

The early week cloud cover will begin to fade away as we head into the early afternoon today. Warmer conditions and some much needed sunshine will remain with us Wednesday into Thursday. As we head closer towards Friday, cloud cover and wetter conditions return to the Tri-State. Friday afternoon we will see a steep drop in temperatures and rain/snow/wintry mix chances Friday afternoon into the overnight.
This weekend looks to be very unseasonably cold with temperatures struggling to get above the freezing mark. Fortunately, by the beginning of next calendar week conditions will return to be on the warmer and sunnier side.
TODAY: 51 (Mostly Cloudy becoming Sunnier)
Skies will be mostly cloudy through the midmorning, but then skies will become increasingly clear throughout the afternoon.
TONIGHT: 32 (Mostly Clear)
Things will remain mostly clear with a low right around the freezing mark for a lot of the Tri-State.
THURSDAY: 55 (Sunny)
High pressure settles in and allows us to experience sunny skies with temperatures that are quite pleasant. The warmest weather this week will be Thursday.
FRIDAY: 36 / 47 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances then Snow Chances)
Conditions will become mostly cloudy and winds will be breezy with some gusts up to about 20MPH. Precipitation begins to enter the picture when rain is possible during the day, but as we cool off, chances for snow increase.
SATURDAY: 17 / 30 (Sunny)
High pressure settles in; however, this high pressure is originating from Canada so we will see very chilly winds, and high temperatures that will likely not even break above the freezing mark!
SUNDAY: 20 / 52 (Sunny)
Fortunately the colder weather doesn't last, and the winds shift their direction and begin to funnel in milder air allowing us to remain sunny but much warmer.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: 30s / 50s & 60s (Mostly Sunnier)
Next week is looking to start on the milder side with conditions continuing to warm up with sunny conditions persisting.