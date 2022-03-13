Tracking Milder Conditions Tonight Followed by a Substantial Warm Up

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking Milder Conditions Tonight Followed by a Substantial Warm Up

  • Updated
  • 0
22-3-13 Overnight Lows
Gunnar Consol
This week we will experience a warm-up with sunny and mild conditions prevailing most of the week. We do have the chance for showers overnight Thursday into Friday so that is something to keep an eye on. That will fortunately be the most active weather we're expecting this week. 
 
TONIGHT: 36 (Mostly Clear)
Temperatures will remain on the chillier side with winds out of the south. Gusty winds are still expected as we head into the night. 
 
MONDAY: 63 (Sunny)
With clearer skies and a gusty southerly wind, we should temperatures to warm up quite nicely. Temperatures should peak in the low to mid 60s. 
 
TUESDAY: 43 64 (Mostly Sunny)
Temperatures should be just as warm with a little bit more cloud cover as a low pressure pushes south of the Tri-State. Winds will be calm to light. 
 
WEDNESDAY: 44 70 (Sunny)
Sunnier conditions with calmer winds out of the south will allow us to warm into the 70s. 
 
LATE WEEK: 40s then 50s / 70s then 60s (Sunny then Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Conditions will continue to be pleasant until Friday rolls around when conditions will give way to precipitation. We will still see warmer conditions, but rain comes back into the forecast late week. Showers and rain should primarily be overnight Thursday into Friday with rain tapering off throughout the morning into the afternoon. 
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s then 30s / 50s then 60s (Partly Sunny then Sunnier)
Clouds will be moving out and sunnier conditions will return. Unfortunately, we won't be the warmest come the weekend, but conditions will still be sunny and mild with calm winds. 

Recommended for you