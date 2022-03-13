Tracking Milder Conditions Tonight Followed by a Substantial Warm Up

This week we will experience a warm-up with sunny and mild conditions prevailing most of the week. We do have the chance for showers overnight Thursday into Friday so that is something to keep an eye on. That will fortunately be the most active weather we're expecting this week.
TONIGHT: 36 (Mostly Clear)
Temperatures will remain on the chillier side with winds out of the south. Gusty winds are still expected as we head into the night.
MONDAY: 63 (Sunny)
With clearer skies and a gusty southerly wind, we should temperatures to warm up quite nicely. Temperatures should peak in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: 43 / 64 (Mostly Sunny)
Temperatures should be just as warm with a little bit more cloud cover as a low pressure pushes south of the Tri-State. Winds will be calm to light.
WEDNESDAY: 44 / 70 (Sunny)
Sunnier conditions with calmer winds out of the south will allow us to warm into the 70s.
LATE WEEK: 40s then 50s / 70s then 60s (Sunny then Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Conditions will continue to be pleasant until Friday rolls around when conditions will give way to precipitation. We will still see warmer conditions, but rain comes back into the forecast late week. Showers and rain should primarily be overnight Thursday into Friday with rain tapering off throughout the morning into the afternoon.
NEXT WEEKEND: 40s then 30s / 50s then 60s (Partly Sunny then Sunnier)
Clouds will be moving out and sunnier conditions will return. Unfortunately, we won't be the warmest come the weekend, but conditions will still be sunny and mild with calm winds.