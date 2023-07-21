Tracking more pleasant weather for the weekend ahead

Following a clear start to our Friday, the skies above the Lower Ohio Valley quickly became cloudy this afternoon. Despite the added cloud cover, dry conditions have persisted throughout the region and will continue to do so during the evening ahead. Any rainfall trying to settle into our westernmost communities over these last few hours quickly dissipated upon reaching the arid conditions left over from last night's passing cold front. Expect temperatures to gradually fall toward the 70° by 10PM before bottoming out near 64° early Saturday.
After waking up to morning low temperatures in the mid to low 60s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Saturday morning, temperatures will reach back up into the low 80s throughout the region tomorrow afternoon. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with little to no humidity across the Tri-State tomorrow. Our Sunday however, looks as though it will be slightly warmer with afternoon high temperatures closer to the mid to upper 80s. The end of the weekend will also bring about our next chances of rainfall as isolated showers settle back into the region during the second half of our Sunday.