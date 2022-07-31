Tracking not just a threat for severe weather tomorrow but also heat and humidity building

I don't know if you can believe it or not, but today is the last day of July and August 1st is tomorrow –say what? July was off to a HOT and DRY start. We experienced one of our driest June's on record and that dryness continued into the beginning of the month. We even experienced our hottest temperature of the year of 101° (hopefully we don't beat it because there still is time). But despite that, we managed to finish the month with considerable moisture and cooler than average temperatures. July was really a month divided.
TONIGHT: 73 (Mostly Cloudy w/ 20% Chance of Showers)
As we head into tonight, we'll have a slight chance of an isolated shower until 10PM, then things mostly dry until 4AM when a slight chance for showers and storms return. Expect it to be mild as cloud cover keeps temperatures from cooling significantly.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 70s / low 90s (Mostly Sunny*) [Special Weather Statement for Head Index Values]
*Monday, it will still be mostly sunny; however, we have a marginal risk [1/5] for most of the Tri-State and a slight risk [2/5] for the eastern most portion of the Tri-State. The threat for severe weather will be primarily in the evening to late night hours. This is one of those situations where the ingredients for severe weather are there.
Other than the severe threat on Monday, we will be facing another formidable foe. High temperatures will only max out in the low 90s, BUT because of excessive amounts of humidity, we could be facing heat index values Monday through Wednesday in excess of 100°. So far, this does not meet the criteria for a heat advisory but that could change by tomorrow.
THURSDAY-NEXT SUNDAY: 70s / 80s (Partly Sunny w/ Shower Chances)
Expect some rain chances to return to the forecast by Thursday & Friday and things drier by next weekend. Fortunately, temperatures are expected by the end of next week to remain below average.