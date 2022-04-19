Tracking our hottest weather in months

While crystal clear skies made for a far more pleasant day throughout the Tri-State, temperatures didn't climb all that much higher throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We topped out at just 53° in Evansville this afternoon, that is 17° below average for this time of the year. The remainder of the evening will remain dry, clear and cool; temperatures will fall toward 51° around dinner time, before dwindling to 47° by 10 o'clock. Increasing cloud cover this evening and overnight will allow temperatures to remain relatively stable as we had into early Wednesday morning; expect a morning low temperature just 43° in Evansville.
We will kick off our Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures begin their climb towards the upper 60s throughout the Tri-State - we're expected to reach an afternoon high temperature of 67° in Evansville, marking or warmest afternoon since this past Friday. Unfortunately, the added warmth comes at a price - scattered rainfall is expected to roll back into the Tri-State early Wednesday evening. On and off rain showers are expected to linger throughout the Tri-State through Wednesday night in into our Thursday before finally exiting east of the region early Thursday afternoon. The latest model data indicates that some areas could seem more than a half an inch of rainfall in total between Wednesday and Thursday alone.
If we can weather the unfavorable forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, we will see quite the payoff for Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Higher pressure setting up camp over the Southeast United States will force unseasonably warm temperatures northward into the Lower Ohio Valley for the end of the work week and beginning of the weekend ahead. As of right now it looks as though Friday will be 81° and partly cloudy, Saturday will be mostly sunny with an afternoon high near 82° and Sunday will be 80° with chances of rain for moving in. Moral of the story? Just make it to the weekend.