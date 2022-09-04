Tracking Pop-Up Showers for our Labor Day

Rain rain, go away, come again another day, we want to go outside and enjoy our Labor Day!
Don't count out Labor Day just yet. We're not expecting a soaker but definitely some damp conditions cannot be ruled out. I know they're not the ideal conditions for the holiday, but we've got to work with what we've got! At least the next seven days have elevated rain chances because it would've been really unlucky if tomorrow was the only day with rain chances. This means it's unlikely any last minute pattern changes could give us more favorable weather, but that's okay. At least because of the rain chances tomorrow, our Labor Day temperatures will be around average and continue to be mild throughout the course of this upcoming week.
TONIGHT: 70 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance of Showers & Storms Overnight)
Expect a few lingering showers and storms across the Tri-State overnight. Temperatures will remain mild as well as humidity will remain high with our easterly flow.
LABOR DAY: 83 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms)
Even though we have rain chances in the forecast for our Labor Day, we can expect at least a dry start with rain chances popping up by the afternoon. It will be like a typical summer afternoon where our window for rain chances is isolated to the warmest times of the day. Even then, showers will be sporadic and isolated so Labor Day festivities don't have to be isolated to the indoors necessarily. I would just have contingency plans on what to do incase a shower is imminent!
TUESDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Cloudy w/ Some Sunshine Mixed In w/ Chances for Showers & Storms)
We have rain chances every single day in the next seven days! Talk about a soggy stretch. Now it won't be a washout, rain chances are highest tomorrow through Wednesday and then this Friday into Saturday, so enjoy Thursday which will be the driest and sunniest day.