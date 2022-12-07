Tracking rain for Thursday

Despite our damp conditions Tuesday, our Wednesday ended up being fairly pleasant. Afternoon high temperatures may have only peaked in the upper 40s and low 50s and cloud cover may have continued to plague the Tri-State, but at least it didn’t rain. The dry conditions will persist throughout the evening hours and overnight as temperatures gradually dwindle toward the mid to low 40s area wide by early Thursday morning. Unfortunately, our next round of rainfall will be arriving just as we’re waking up tomorrow.
While we dealt with more of an isolated chance of rainfall and mist on our Tuesday, Thursday’s anticipated rainfall will be more of a steady and sustained rain chance. You’ll certainly want to have the umbrella handy as you head out the door early tomorrow as rain is expected to stick around the Tri-State throughout the afternoon and even into Thursday evening. While we may begin to see a few periods of drier weather as early as tomorrow afternoon, on and off showers will be a possibility though at least dinner time.
Dryer conditions are expected to filter in for our Friday as gradually decreasing cloud cover gives way to partly cloudy and even mostly sunny conditions by Friday afternoon. The added sunshine will help drive temperatures back up into the upper 50s and low 60s as we wrap up the work week. Now, don’t get too comfortable - another round of rainfall is likely headed our way for Saturday morning and afternoon, making for a damp start to our weekend ahead.