Tracking rain showers this afternoon before even more rain!

If I could give days a grade, yesterday would've received a B+, but since it is February it gets extra credit and bumped up to an A-. This is because temperatures were very mild and conditions were sunshine a'plenty. Today we'll see a lot more clouds and some rain chances. But today will just be a cup of rain when compared to the buckets we can expect tomorrow.
After the heavy rain tomorrow, rain chances look to linger through the week until the weekend.
TODAY:
56 & CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
Today is just as mild, but won't be as nice as yesterday as we approach the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild as a result of southerly winds delivering warm air and increasing our rain chances.
Rain chances are slight but still there for this afternoon. Those most likely to see rain are those north of the Ohio River in Indiana and Illinois in the early afternoon and late evening. The rain showers will be light and scattered. So be prepared for rain but you can expect it to be dry most of the time.
TONIGHT:
42 & CLOUDY W/ RAIN CHANCES
Tonight rain chances diminish slightly before rain chances increase significantly in the early morning tomorrow. The rain will start off light to moderate around 3-4AM tonight.
WEDNESDAY: [SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: 1/5]
53 & CLOUDY W/ RAIN LIKELY
Early tomorrow morning around 3-4AM, light to moderate rain moves in and begins to spread through the Tri-State. Then, in the afternoon, the heaviest of the rain begins to move in and impact the area. We'll be dealing with light and heavy rain through the evening and things will begin wrapping up late tomorrow night.
Rain totals look to be around 2-3" for our most impacted regions with those seeing less still seeing a decent amount of rain. Rain totals could be enough for some flooding concerns in addition to a threat for strong storms mostly just producing strong winds.
LATE WEEK:
30s / 40s & CLOUDIER
We have a small chance as of right now of some wintry mix through Friday but it doesn't look to be too high right now. We'll get a better idea of what to expect in the coming days but it doesn't appear to be that impactful currently.
WEEKEND:
20s / 40s & SUNNIER
This weekend looks to be sunnier than the work week which is nice. But, the weekend also looks to be cooler than the work week. This means conditions won't be as ideal as they were yesterday. So I hope you went outside and enjoyed the weather!