Tracking scattered showers and cooler temperatures

TODAY: It's been a damp and cloudy start to our morning. While temperatures will be staying on the cooler side, our humidity levels will still make it feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. That will be a good 5-10 degrees warmer than our high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some scattered showers will still be likely into the afternoon.
TONIGHT: You can expect mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be limited, but still likely into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s as you’re waking up tomorrow morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: The weather pattern for the next few days will be very similar to today. As a stationary front stays parked over the Tri-State there will be off and on rain chances through the week. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s with humidity levels staying quite tropical. Thankfully our highs won't be extremely hot. We will start to see a drier trend closer to the weekend. I believe the amount of rain we see over the next few days will help our drought conditions tremendously.