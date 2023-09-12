Tracking scattered showers and cooling temperatures

TODAY: It's a damp and mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers moved through for much of the early morning, with spotty chances into the afternoon. Highs will only rise into the mid 70s. Showers should be done by late afternoon, but I would keep the umbrella nearby.
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear out as winds take over out of the north. It will be quite pleasant, but you should expect temperatures to cool down through the overnight hours. We'll be waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s Wednesday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Absolutely fantastic conditions will help us wrap up the week. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Fall-like conditions should stick around through the rest of the week. Highs will be around the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s under mostly clear skies. Enjoy the amazing weather, it should continue into the weekend!