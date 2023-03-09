Tracking scattered showers and mild temperatures

TODAY: It's going to be a chilly and cloudy start to your morning. We should stay dry through much of your morning, but by the afternoon rain chances will increase. Highs will still rise into the low to mid 50s, which is the norm for this time of year. Scattered showers will be on and off throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will begin shifting out of the south and east.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will be with us through the evening. As the cold/occluded front passes through around Midnight, that will cool us down and dry us out. Temperatures will be around the upper 40s and lower 30s Friday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest.