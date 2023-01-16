TODAY: We're waking up to cool, but mild temperatures this Monday morning. We'll work in scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State area for today. I would keep the rain gear nearby. Highs will be comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds will stay strong out of the south around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
Tracking scattered showers and mild temps for MLK Day
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
