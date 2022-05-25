 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Tracking scattered showers and storms; afternoon severe weather threat

Tracking scattered showers
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Scattered showers AND storms will be with us for most of the day. There will be plenty of dry time, but be on guard for the occasional passing shower or two. Some of these have the potential to reach the severe weather threshold. That means gusty winds and flooding will be possible within storms that develop.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather this afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms will continue into the evening. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 60s.

 

