Tracking scattered showers and storms; afternoon severe weather threat

TODAY: Scattered showers AND storms will be with us for most of the day. There will be plenty of dry time, but be on guard for the occasional passing shower or two. Some of these have the potential to reach the severe weather threshold. That means gusty winds and flooding will be possible within storms that develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather this afternoon/evening.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms will continue into the evening. Temperatures will cool down into the mid to upper 60s.