Tracking scattered showers and storms Monday

TODAY: It's a rainy start to our morning across most of our communities. We'll see a resurgence of showers through the day since the core of low pressure is moving directly over us. Most of the rainfall you saw overnight, will start wrapping back around from the northeast, giving us more chances of showers through the day. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Other than a few stay showers, it should remain primarily dry and cloudy this evening. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by Tuesday morning. Those overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.