Tracking scattered showers and storms Thursday

TODAY: Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will begin blowing through the Tri-State late morning and into the afternoon. Some of those storms may become strong or bring gusty winds. The SPC has the area under a Threat for Severe Weather, but it remains on the lower end. Highs will be slightly warmer, rising into the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will continue to be possible, but I believe we'll get a good amount of dry time. Temperatures won't drop much. You can expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Once we open to door to the rain chances, they will not be backing down as we head into Friday. There is a small risk of severe weather Friday for our far eastern communities. Highs are expected to reach the low 70s. Most of the storms will be isolated to scattered. We'll finally start drying out into your Saturday!