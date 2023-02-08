 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may
occur during heavier rain showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tracking scattered showers & mild temperatures; stronger storms come late day

  • Updated
  • 0
Tracking scattered showers & storms
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a damp and cloudy start to the morning. Temperatures are cool, but will gradually warm up as we head through the afternoon and into tonight. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Steady to strong storms will start pushing through late morning and into the afternoon. The Severe Weather Threat will become more likely late afternoon and into tonight. 

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State area under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main threats are heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding and strong winds.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you