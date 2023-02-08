Tracking scattered showers & mild temperatures; stronger storms come late day

TODAY: It's a damp and cloudy start to the morning. Temperatures are cool, but will gradually warm up as we head through the afternoon and into tonight. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Steady to strong storms will start pushing through late morning and into the afternoon. The Severe Weather Threat will become more likely late afternoon and into tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State area under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main threats are heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding and strong winds.