TODAY: After some nice showers and storms this morning, we are doing slightly better as far as how comfortable it feels. I would expected partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. Heat indices will still be around the triple digits. We'll continue tracking scattered storms through the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Tri-State placed under a "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main threats are heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
TONIGHT: Scattered shower chances will linger into the evening and overnight hours, but it’s expected to stay primarily dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s as we kick off our Friday morning.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Friday looks very similar to your Thursday, but not as damp. Our highs are still expected to reach the low 90s, with the humidity still making it a challenge. Scattered storms will be likely into the afternoon and evening. We'll finally watch a cold front push through Friday night and into Saturday. Most of the rain will come to an end Saturday morning, bringing us cooler and comfortable conditions just in time for the weekend!