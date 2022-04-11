Tracking Scattered Storms Monday

TODAY: Temperatures will be quite seasonable through the day, bringing us the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will be with us through the day. Some of the storms could be strong at times, but it looks to stay mainly spring showers and storms.
REST OF THE WEEK: Isolated storms are possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. The best chance of strong to severe activity for our region will come together Wednesday. This round of severe weather will include all types. That means damaging winds, hail, and tornadic activity are all possible.