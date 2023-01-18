Tracking scattered storms; Severe Threat later Wednesday

The latest model data has the first of that rainfall reaching our westernmost communities just before our lunch hour today. Expect the rain to spread northeastwards through the remainder of our Wednesday afternoon giving way to a steady rain chance as we have into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to continue to climb throughout the day tomorrow, eventually reaching 61° this evening. In fact, it will be that added warmth that will help fuel thunderstorm development as the cold front inches ever closer tomorrow night.
Strong to potentially Severe thunderstorms will reach our westernmost communities by 7PM. That line will gradually push eastward, reaching Evansville between 8 and 9 o'clock and Owensboro around 10PM. It looks as though the last of the storms will kick to our east by midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a threat for Severe weather tomorrow evening (primarily between 7PM and 12AM). While the primary threats will be damaging straight-line winds, large hail and Isolated tornadic rotation will also be a possibility.