TODAY: After a very active Monday evening and overnight, we are seeing quieter conditions. We will continue tracking scattered storms through the day, but it's still going to stay primarily dry in most locations. Highs will rise into the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.
Tracking scattered storms Tuesday; heat and humidity ramps up
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today