...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and
continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon,
Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat
indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday
afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Tracking scattered storms Tuesday; heat and humidity ramps up

Extremely hot and humid Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: After a very active Monday evening and overnight, we are seeing quieter conditions. We will continue tracking scattered storms through the day, but it's still going to stay primarily dry in most locations. Highs will rise into the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. 

