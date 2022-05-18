Tracking scattered storms Wednesday; severe threat today

TODAY: Get ready for the active conditions to make a return to the region. This morning we're tracking scattered showers and storms that have the possibility of turning strong to severe. Most of us are under a "2" on the severe threat index. These storms have the possibility of developing strong winds and hail. We'll still see some dry time and sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms are still possible through the evening and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.