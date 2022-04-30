Tracking severe weather starting soon and lasting until early tomorrow morning

We've been tracking the potential for severe weather the past few days and the primary window for severe weather is almost upon us.
Most of the Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe weather (2/5 on the Threat Index), and the primary window for severe weather is from 6PM this evening to 2AM early tomorrow morning. We'll mostly see just heavy rain showers and thundershowers with a few of them having the potential for dropping hail, gusty winds, or even a weak tornado spinning up. By no means is this a scenario to loose sleep over, but you still should be weather aware.
By Sunday, much more pleasant weather is in store with 70s and sunshine a la mode! This continues into Monday. The pattern changes with more clouds and rain chances Tuesday. While drier conditions are expected Wednesday in addition to clouds lingering, a pattern conducive to showers holds for Thursday and Friday.
All-in-all, not a bad week ahead once we get through tonight's severe weather chances. We aren't anticipating any wild temperatures swings or any wash-out days with lots of rain.
TONIGHT: 61 (Showers and Thunderstorms w/ Potential for Severe Weather) [Slight Risk of Severe Weather: 2/5 Threat Index]
Tonight we have the risk for severe weather. The primary window for severe weather will be from 6PM this evening until about 2AM early tomorrow morning.
The primary threats are:
-Lots of cloud-to-ground lightning
-Isolated large hail
-Isolated strong wind gusts
-Weak Tornado(es)
SUNDAY: 77 (Sunny)
Fortunately, by the second half of the weekend, we shall see very sunny and pleasant conditions. Consider it the perfect weather to kick off the first day of May!
MONDAY: 52 / 77 (Mostly Sunny)
Good news, warm sunny weather persists into the beginning of the new work week. After work Monday, it would definitely be a nice evening to spend time outside.
TUESDAY: 64 / 77 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers)
By Tuesday, wetter conditions come into the forecast with temperatures that are mild and chances for showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: 54 / 69 (Partly Sunny)
Things will be a little cloudier by Wednesday as compared to Sunday/Monday; however, drier than Tuesday. We only have a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 50s / 70s (Partly Sunny w/ Showers)
Late next week we'll continue to see mild temperatures with a bit of a showery pattern taking hold. It won't necessarily be a soaking end to the week; however, it won't be completely dry with a 50% chance of showers basically Thursday and Friday.