...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will remain in flood at
least until early next week.

For the Ohio River...including Shawneetown...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 14TH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 14th.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 43.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Monday
morning to 34.9 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage early Thursday
afternoon to 39.8 feet Sunday, March 13th. It will fall below
flood stage again Monday, March 14th.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

&&

Tracking Severe Weather Threat for Tomorrow Followed by a Cool Down

  • 0
22-3-6 SPC Outlook
Gunnar Consol
After last week's trend of warming up, this week's theme will be a cool down. There will be a few days where we warm-up in the middle of the week but cooler conditions are expected. We will be dodging a slight chance for severe weather as we start off next week Sunday and Monday; otherwise, we will be on the quieter side for the remainder of the week. 
 
TONIGHT: 61 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
We'll have a chance for showers later tonight, with showers likely as we progress through the night. 
 
TOMORROW: 68 (Cloudy w/ Thunderstorms & Rain Showers)
We'll have a chance for thunderstorms transitioning to showers being likely. A marginal risk (1/5 on the severe index) for severe weather is present for most of the Tri-State tomorrow. The window for storms will be later in the afternoon into the evening. 
 
MONDAY: 45 59 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Showers will be likely and then we'll transition to only a chance for showers as a cold front passes through the Tri-State.
 
TUESDAY: 35 47 (Partly Sunny)
Clearer skies are expected but at the expense of cooler weather as colder air settles in.
 
WEDNESDAY: 35 54 (Mostly Sunny)
Skies continue to clear throughout the day Wednesday as higher pressure settles in with temperatures that are a bit warmer. 
 
LATE WEEK: 30s then 40s / 60s then 40s (Sunny then becoming Cloudier)
Skies will be clearer and temperatures will be warmer Thursday, but then cooler and cloudier come Friday.
 
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s 30s (Cloudier)
Next weekend looks to be on the cloudy and colder side as of now with northerly winds bringing colder air into the Tri-State. 

