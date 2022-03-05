Tracking Severe Weather Threat for Tomorrow Followed by a Cool Down

After last week's trend of warming up, this week's theme will be a cool down. There will be a few days where we warm-up in the middle of the week but cooler conditions are expected. We will be dodging a slight chance for severe weather as we start off next week Sunday and Monday; otherwise, we will be on the quieter side for the remainder of the week.
TONIGHT: 61 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
We'll have a chance for showers later tonight, with showers likely as we progress through the night.
TOMORROW: 68 (Cloudy w/ Thunderstorms & Rain Showers)
We'll have a chance for thunderstorms transitioning to showers being likely. A marginal risk (1/5 on the severe index) for severe weather is present for most of the Tri-State tomorrow. The window for storms will be later in the afternoon into the evening.
MONDAY: 45 / 59 (Cloudy w/ Rain Showers)
Showers will be likely and then we'll transition to only a chance for showers as a cold front passes through the Tri-State.
TUESDAY: 35 / 47 (Partly Sunny)
Clearer skies are expected but at the expense of cooler weather as colder air settles in.
WEDNESDAY: 35 / 54 (Mostly Sunny)
Skies continue to clear throughout the day Wednesday as higher pressure settles in with temperatures that are a bit warmer.
LATE WEEK: 30s then 40s / 60s then 40s (Sunny then becoming Cloudier)
Skies will be clearer and temperatures will be warmer Thursday, but then cooler and cloudier come Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: 20s / 30s (Cloudier)
Next weekend looks to be on the cloudy and colder side as of now with northerly winds bringing colder air into the Tri-State.